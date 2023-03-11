She is dressed as a banana.. chances are if your TikTok is a bit into Harry Styles’ algorithm you haven’t heard anything but the banana song he sang at his concert in New Zealand the last days. Banana song? Yes really. Styles is often described as “the fruit man” due to his colorful outfits, sweet character, fruity comments and the fact that many of his songs are named after fruits. Just think of watermelon sugar, kiwi and cherry. Yes, big fruit fan. His fans also know this and that’s why they often bring fruit to his concert. So Harry made his own fruit song and it’s pretty catchy too.

Harry Styles sings the banana song

It’s not the first time he’s sung the song, he came up with the song on his previous tour in 2021. That’s why fans went absolutely nuts when they learned he still manages to stir it up. . So he starts with bananas first and then he moves on to other foods. “There are two people dressed as peas, there are two people dressed as peas, is there someone dressed as eggplant? Is there someone dressed as an eggplant? No, no, no, there is no, there is no eggplant. A kind of nursery rhyme, but the crowd went wild. And because we love sharing things with you, we’ll post TikToks below. That way, you can sing along to that song for the next few days, because it’ll be stuck for a while anyway. Sorry in advance.

Thank you fruit man. Earlier, the clips went viral as Harry completely fell for one of his viewers. She made a blowjob joke to which he responded very seriously. He figured it out himself right after she answered his smart ass. You can watch the fun footage from the conversation here.