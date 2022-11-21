Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde separate according to American media | Tell me

21 nov 2022 om 17:05Update: 3 uur geleden

According to American media, the relationship between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde has failed. The singer and director have called it quits as the two can barely see each other at the moment, reports People.

Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, who had been together for nearly two years, reportedly found their lives hard to match. For example, the singer left the United States to continue his series of concerts love on tour travel around the world.

Wilde remains in Los Angeles with her two children to focus on her own projects. According to a source from People The two therefore decided to part ways as friends.

Last week, Wilde was seen with her eight-year-old son and six-year-old daughter at a Styles concert near Los Angeles. “They are still good friends, but have other priorities right now,” the source explains.

The two stars, who collaborated on the film don’t worry darling have never publicly confirmed their relationship in so many words, but have been regularly seen holding hands or kissing as of January 2021.

The public does not have to rely on an official confirmation of the end of their relationship. “As soon as you open the window, you can’t get mad if mosquitoes come in,” she previously explained why she keeps her privacy to herself.