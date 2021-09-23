‘Harry Potter’ sells the first version of Philosopher’s Stone | spectacle

Harry Potter, a 33-year-old from Waterlooville in the south of England, sells his rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone . At the age of 8, his father immediately bought the book in bookstores, surprised that his son’s name was the same as that of the now famous wizard.











Potter’s dad heard his son’s name on the radio, says sister Katie Sign Hansons auctioneers, the auction house that will sell the book. “When he found out it wasn’t his son but an award-winning children’s book, he immediately went to the local bookstore and bought us a copy.”

Potter, now a father of three, must have convinced people all his life that his name really is Harry Potter: ,, People don’t believe me. When I played football when I was little, the referee threatened me with a red card because I said my name was Harry Potter. His wife also didn’t believe it at first when they met on vacation in Greece.



Quote When I was a kid in football, the referee threatened me with a red card because I said my name was Harry Potter Harry Potter (33)

Rare

The copy that Harry and Katie’s father bought for his children turned out to be an extremely rare first edition, recognizable by the double “1 wall” on page 53 and the edition number “10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 ”. Only 500 of them were printed and 300 of them were donated to schools and libraries. An earlier copy of the first print sold for £ 75,000.

Potter’s father has since passed away, prompting Harry and Katie to sell the book to scatter their father’s ashes in Africa. “We believe the time has come to use the money to benefit our family and make our father’s wish come true,” Potter said.

