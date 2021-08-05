The Sussexes have been fully settled in Montecito for over a year, but it would have been close had they moved halfway around the world. New Zealand was at the top of their emigration list.

New Zealand lover

During their visit to New Zealand in 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan fell completely in love with the island. So much in love that they even considered emigrating there. The Sussexes spoke about it with Governor General Patsy Reddy, more than a year before giving up their royal duties and set out for the west coast of the United States.

Governor General Reddy well remembers that Harry and Meghan looked tired during their 16-day tour. “They had just gone to Abel Tasman National Park when we sat down and had a drink together. They imagined what it would be like to live here and wondered out loud if that was theoretically possible,” a- she told the news agency. Associated Press. Reddy, who represents the Queen in New Zealand, replied that “of course” it was possible and that they should explore the possibilities. “They were still figuring out how to raise their families. And they’ve clearly done so ever since.”

Did the Sussex guys start the conversation as a formal request for help from the Governor General? According to Reddy, this is not the case. She saw the conversation more as an informal conversation, she said.