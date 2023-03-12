Harrison Ford becomes president of the Marvel Cinematic Universe



Marvel boss Kevin Feige reveals that Harrison Ford will play the President of the United States in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order.

After William Hurt passed away in 2022, Harrison Ford was cast as Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross, who likes to be in control when it comes to the Avengers.

The president of the United States

Ross will be present New world order therefore no longer be Secretary of State, but President of the United States. In an interview with EW, Feige talked more about it.

“There’s already a relationship between President Ross and Sam Wilson. They have a history together, but in this movie we’re going to see the dynamic between Captain America and the President of the United States in a truly amazing way.”

Land details

New world order is one of the biggest upcoming MCU movies, but few details about the movie have been confirmed so far. The title leaves room for speculation.

In Marvel Comics, the New World Order is an organization of supervillains founded by Red Skull. Red Skull’s return isn’t likely after this End of Gameso maybe the movie puts more emphasis on post-Avengers: Endgame spinoffs.

The film is slated for release on May 3, 2024.