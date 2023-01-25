RTV East

More than twenty clinics in Zambia will soon be running on a solar power system designed at Hardenberg. Henk Meulink (63) developed the system which will provide free electricity to small hospitals in remote areas that are not connected to the electricity grid.

The system is called “The African Solarbox” and consists of six solar panels and eight batteries. Together they provide a maximum of 10 kilowatt hours of electricity per day. This is enough for lighting, a refrigerator with medicines and possibly smaller equipment. During the day, the solar panels provide direct energy and during this time the battery is charging, so there is enough energy to get through the night.

In early February, 24 of these solar boxes will be shipped to Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania. From there, the container will make another 2,000 kilometer journey into the interior of northwestern Zambia.

In Lukulu, the solar boxes will still be distributed: “The boxes will soon have to return to the country one by one on the back of an all-terrain vehicle”, specifies the entrepreneur from Hardenberg.

Henk Meulink Lukulu in Zambia, where Meulink previously helped build a clinic

Once there, the legs are attached and the solar panels are unfolded into a roof. Three on one side, three on the other, then the plug can be inserted. “Once they’re up, they can last for years,” says Meulink RTV East. “It’s the way to provide free long-term power to remote areas.”