Happy New Year 2022! This is how Zeeland ushered in the new year | Zeeland News

videoVLISSINGEN – Happy New Year! Zeeland has ushered in the new year and some are still busy celebrating. Despite the ban on fireworks, there were numerous explosions in several Zeeland municipalities. For now, we’re done with the live blog and hope to share more news tomorrow.













Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

What there was to live before the fall of darkness

The atmosphere in Arnemuiden becomes dark. © Dirk-jan Gjeltema



5 p.m., at the Jumbo of Arnemuiden eggs are thrown from the adjacent supermarket towards the surveillance cameras. The atmosphere remains tense. There are exploding beer crates.

Thick clouds of black smoke in Arnemuiden. © Maurits Sep



At the Jumbo of Arnemuiden many young people gathered in the late afternoon. The atmosphere is tense and many fireworks are set off.

Jumbo Square in Arnemuiden. © Dirk-Jan Gjeltema



In Borssele a group of boys were firing carbide on the football pitch, while firefighters had to head to the dyke outside the village at the same time. There was a burned trailer, which created huge clouds of black smoke. A group of about thirty young people had gathered around the fire. When firefighters arrived, the fire was quickly extinguished. And when the police also showed up, onlookers quickly went home.

3:15 p.m., the fire brigade and the police are again on the spot Arnemuiden because of the fires. On the Nieuwlandseweg in Arnemuiden – traditionally the gathering place for young people in De Buuzen on New Year’s Eve – gatherings are prohibited this year. So it’s quiet there. However, young people regularly pass by on mopeds without exhausts. And beer can be bought at the supermarket. A rally still occurs, but further in the village, near the port. Things caught fire there. Judging by the thick black smoke passing over the village, they were car tires. Dozens of people go there, as do the police and firefighters. A tractor with trailer crosses the village. Milk cans for carbide shooting on the trailer. Carbide shooting is prohibited, but it does occur while driving.

© Sandra Schimmelpennink



Ears closed! Fireworks are officially banned this year, but carbideschieten is allowed. Levi, Julian and Sjaak (left to right) did this in the polder this afternoon Eastern country.

Firefighters extinguish a fire in a metal barrel on the Zuidwal in Arnemuiden. © HV Zeeland



The firefighters had to intervene again this afternoon at Arnemuiden. Firefighters were alerted around 1:50 p.m. that a fire had broken out on the Zuidwal in Arnemuiden. On the spot, a barrel of metal would have been set on fire. In addition to firefighters, there were also many agents present on the Zuidwal. They ensured that the firefighters could carry out their work safely among the crowd that had come to the fire.

Suzan Meesters and Carola de Koning give in to Shell service station in Serlippensstraat Terneuzen their own interpretation of “filling up”. In many places in the region, temporary stalls oliebollen sold or given away.

© Karen van de Kerkhove



The annual Oliebollenloop in Corner raced individually again this year. But one afternoon beer outside of course, you can also do it in the square, saw PZC photographer Anne Hana.

© Anne Hana



In Yerseke The traditional Koenckelpot fanfare is also missing this year, but there is still a sound music from the old town hall:



Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

In Vlissingen, a shopping cart caught fire. © HV Zeeland



In Rinsing someone set fire to a shopping cart full of bric-a-brac this morning. Firefighters extinguished the fire. The cart was parked at the corner of President Rooseveltlaan and Rembrandtlaan. At around 10.15 a.m., a fire brigade from the Stromenweg station in Middelburg was sent to the scene to put out the fire. The firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and were quickly able to return to the barracks.

In Arnemuiden have become a few at the Singel car tires ignite.

Firefighters extinguish car tires in Arnemuiden. © Kees Marijs



New Year’s Eve has started in the town Reimerswaal right from the start with a blast on exhaustless mopeds. Good morning! And also in bruinisse the volunteers of the Bruse Boys football club got up early to cook no less than 3000 oliebollen.

Middelburg was surprised again yesterday evening by a car fire in the Dauwendaele district. This is the third time in five days that cars have been deliberately set on fire in the neighborhood.