Handmaid’s Tale S4 review on Proximus Pickx [eerste indruk] on MoviePulp

Handmaid’s Tale S4 **** 1/2

Creator: Bruce miller (The 100)

Met Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, OT Fagbenle, Bradley Whitford, McKenna Grace, Madeline Brewer,…

Playing time: 13 episodes / 50 minutes per episode

Find out if you liked the previous season of The Handmaid’s Tale & The Man in the High Castle.

Synopsis: Gilead and Canada find themselves in a diplomatic row over June’s Season 3 plan, but she has since become the number 1 arch enemy of the totalitarian state. Will she finally be reunited with her family?

Our verdict: The Handmaid’s Tale has been Hulu’s flagship product in the US for years, and rightly so. The series has already won countless accolades thanks to Elisabeth Moss’ excellent work as Offred / Ofjoseph / June Osborn and it remains pretty much the only major series initially released on the streaming services after Netflix removed many series from the tube or completely Amazon. which allows the series to run for a limited time only. The MGM series continued to maintain the quality of its pace and script with its 3rd season. We can confirm that this trend continues with the first 2 episodes of the 4th season of Handmaid’s Tale, which we were able to see for the first time thanks to our friends at Proximus.

Handmaid’s Tale script is out now: Handmaid’s Tale S4 pilot kicks off in the same vein as the Season 3 finale with a newcomer (in this case McKenna Grace) showing up early on to breathe new life into at the brewery. Coupled with the masterful Elisabeth Moss, this is yet another reason fans are going crazy. However, those expecting more mythology from Margaret Atwood’s books will find themselves a bit set back with the 4th season of The Handmaid’s Tale, as the focus this season is however between the characters’ relationships and their journeys between Gilead. , the United States and Canada. The cast is operating on autopilot and hopefully there won’t be too much drama to bring this legendary series to a close. Finally, the tempo, the cinematography and the music are still on top. This remains a phenomenal job of the manufacturers.

In short, The Handmaid’s Tale continues to grow from season to season and it’s no different with the all new 4th season. Follow this series on Proximus Movies & Series from June 4, 2021. Maybe soon on Disney Plus or sooner on Amazon Prime Video?

