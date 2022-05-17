Hamilton thinks urban racing can have a social impact

The Formula 1 calendar has changed a lot in recent years. Some classic races are in the works as the USA grows in popularity. Next season, there are even three American races on the program, two of which (Miami and Las Vegas) will take place on street circuits.

Calendar changes are the subject of a lot of discussion. The races take place at the expense of certain classic tracks on the calendar. The German Grand Prix disappeared some time ago and there are now fears for the future of Spa and Monaco, among others. These two circuits are part of the history of the sport and not everyone was happy with these rumors.

People

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also finds it difficult. The British Mercedes driver is having a hard time and tells Motorsport.com his doubts: “I’m quite old school. Of course I like history, especially that of certain circuits. ‘It’s about the We can go in the middle of nowhere with few people, poor housing, poor community but a historic trail. But it’s all about the people.

Impact

Hamilton therefore thinks it is important to move to the cities. The British Mercedes driver sees an important role for sport on a social level: “I think fans are at the heart of sport, they really create that. I think in cities we can really engage with communities and we I love the Nürburgring, but there’s not a diverse community there We don’t have an impact there In Miami we can do something I’ve met a few kids from different backgrounds there, now they want to go into engineering. I think that’s a lot cooler.”