“Hamilton has given up on making room for Verstappen from Silverstone”

The British media largely blame Max Verstappen in the crash with Lewis Hamilton. Martin Brundle believes, however, that the Dutchman cannot be blamed and that it is simply a racing incident.

Hamilton vs. Verstappen

The iconic moment of the Italian Grand Prix will probably stay with us for a long time. Verstappen was standing with his car above Hamilton’s, after the Dutchman tried to overtake in the first chicane. It was all or nothing for the Red Bull driver, who couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

read more Ocon also questions the consistency of race management at Monza

“It’s not true that people say Verstappen should have given up, because then you are also giving up that place. They both knew he would finish the chicane. If we expect him to take the” escape route ”, why is it full of dangerous and potentially dangerous sidewalks for cars, and are drivers regularly punished for using this route?”, Brundle wonders in his column Air sports of.

read more Hamilton after crash: “I will probably have to see a specialist”

Race incident at Monza

“Lewis came in with the expectation that Max would take the breakout lane, as happened the other way around earlier in the race, and also at Imola. Max hoped there would be enough space, but Lewis gave up space from Silverstone. Maybe it was too ambitious a move, but it had to be done. Max went there. Maybe he should have braked or given up, but I doubt there is time for that, and he wanted to bypass it. “

“In the end, it was their rear tires that came into contact with each other, and that says a lot. Maybe Lewis should have given in and offered more space, but why would he? That’s why I said on the show that it was a racing incident, and I still stand by it. “ concludes the former F1 driver.

read more Red Bull gets what it wants: MGU-H disappears with new Formula 1 engine