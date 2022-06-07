Hamilton expresses preference in title battle, Marko discusses Gasly future | GPF Fan Recap

In our GPF Fan Recap we’ll take you on an overview of today’s best Formula 1 news. Below are the most talked about topics from the motorsport royal class, packed into one article. This way you are fully informed of all developments in just two minutes.

Today it was announced that Netflix and Amazon would like to buy the rights to Formula 1 in America. Additionally, Helmut Marko discusses the RB18 and the specific issues Max Verstappen has had with the car so far, Lewis Hamilton is backing Charles Leclerc in the title fight and Sergio Perez’s salary has increased significantly with his extension of contract. This is the GPFans recap for June 6.

Netflix and Amazon sign battle for US F1 streaming rights

A fierce battle has erupted over Formula 1 broadcast rights. Motorsport's premier class has gained huge popularity in the United States in a short time, which is why Netflix, Amazon, ESPN and NBCUniversal are battling to get diffusion. rights. seize.

Hamilton backs Leclerc in title battle with Verstappen: ‘I’m a Ferrari fan’

Lewis Hamilton knows better than anyone what it's like to fight for the world title, but this season he has to watch Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc battle for gold from afar. But who does Hamilton hope will emerge victorious?

“This is the salary that Sergio Pérez will now receive from Red Bull Racing”

Sergio Pérez signed a new two-year contract with Red Bull Racing ahead of the race weekend in Monaco and the commitment has served him well. The Mexican has negotiated a fine if his leaked contract details are to be believed. Pérez feels good, although a lot of that is down to his sponsor.

Marko spoke to Gasly after Pérez’s new contract: “But what is his alternative?”

Sergio Pérez has extended his contract with Red Bull Racing in Monaco and that automatically means bad news for AlphaTauri leader Pierre Gasly. The Frenchman had been hoping for a return to Red Bull Racing for some time but that doesn't seem to be happening in the short term. dr. Helmut Marko spoke to him.

Marko on RB18: ‘Not yet as Verstappen would like’

Although Max Verstappen has won three of the last four races and returned to the top of the world championship, the car is still not where the Dutchman would like it to be. That's what Helmut Marko says.