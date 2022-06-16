Halaat news RBN TV Wednesday evening June 15 – Dagblad Suriname

Halaat news on RBN TV brought the following news, cultural and sports coverage and a selection of international news on its 8pm show on Wednesday evening June 15.

New

1. Guyanese Vice-President Jagdeo accuses Suriname of “non-respecting the agreement”

2. More exploration planned in offshore blocks off the Surinamese coast

3. Government contradicts information on proposed $2 billion loan

4. Minister Somohardjo special guest at Hafla Shukran in Saramacca

5. 1 to 12 jumps with food for the Esther Foundation

6. Unlicensed driver killed in single-vehicle crash on East-West link near Perica

7. The world is full of opportunities, take advantage of your possibilities

8. Drivers keep taxis at home because of flooding

Culture

1. Tranga Rugie continues to entertain with songs and more

sport

1. Costa Rica beat New Zealand to complete World Cup squad

2. England suffer unprecedented decline against Hungary, Germany bring Italy to the fore

International

1. Guyanese President Ali Defends Barbados Land Donation Initiative

2. Russia blacklists around 50 more Brits, mostly journalists

3. First barrel of Dutch herring auctioned this year for a record amount of 113,500 euros

All the news is visible via this YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvo96ABmUkA†