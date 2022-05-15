Hakkinen loves celebrities in the paddock: ‘Verstappen and Formula 1 are the winners’

The first-ever Miami Grand Prix continues to stir the minds of the Formula 1 world. One thought the event in Florida was over the top and the interference from various celebrities unnecessary, while the other appreciated the presence of these celebrities and attention to royal class. Mika Hakkinen belongs to the latter group.

The all-new race in Miami has garnered a lot of attention around the world. Formula 1 has become much more popular in the United States over the years after Netflix’s hit series Drive to Survive. The popular series has grown in popularity in a country that is particularly hot for racing classes such as IndyCar and NASCAR. Nevertheless, the stands in Miami were full and we will already be going to the third race in the United States in 2023, when we first touch down in Las Vegas.

Celebrities

Hakkinen speaks in his column Unibet of the fully successful event and appreciated by the celebrities present within the paddock. “At the end of the day, there were two winners last weekend: Max Verstappen and Formula 1 itself. We saw sports legends such as Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, Venus Williams and David Beckham visit the event and former First Lady Michelle Obama was in the stand at Mercedes,” the spoiler summarizes.

Vegas

The double world champion continues. “It was a very special event. It shows how successful Formula 1 is at the moment, as it attracts American celebrities from sport, music, film and culture. Now that next year , there will be a third American Grand Prix in Las Vegas. , the popularity and interest in Formula 1 will only increase,” Hakkinen finally thinks.