Hacker uploads images of new Grand Theft Auto game | Technology

A hacker has images of the upcoming game GTA VI published, news agency reports Bloomberg . The game is not expected to release until 2024.

This is a total of fifty minutes of footage from the game. A leak of this magnitude is rare, leading some people to question the authenticity of the footage. But according to Bloomberg several people involved in the game’s development said the videos were real.

According to developer Rockstar staff, these are the first raw images of GTA VI. They say the final version will be much more refined.

The hacker posted the images last weekend on a Grand Theft Autoforum and also claimed to be the person behind the To hack is on the Uber taxi app. “I’m looking for a deal,” the person wrote on the forum. The hacker also threatened to release more inside information about the game.

GTA VI is the long-awaited sequel to the fifth installment in the series, released in 2013. Bloomberg previously reported that the game will have a female main character for the first time and that the game is set in a fictionalized version of Miami. The hacker’s images now seem to confirm this.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”