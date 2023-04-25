Gymnastics legend Simone Biles to marry NFL player Jonathan Owens | sport

American gymnastics legend Simone Biles can now officially call herself the other half of NFL player Jonathan Owens. The two got married yesterday. “Officially Owens,” Biles posted on social media along with a series of photos from the ceremony.

Biles, 26, announced her engagement last February with the 27-year-old Houston Texans player.

Simone Biles is considered one of the greatest gymnasts in history. At the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, she won four gold medals (including in the all-around) and one bronze (on the beam).

The American was also the big favorite for the Tokyo Games in 2021 by mental problems could not live up to exorbitant expectations. Nonetheless, Biles still won silver with Team USA and bronze on beam. His impressive track record also includes nineteen world titles, including five all-around.

Biles is also known as one of the key characters in the great abuse scandal surrounding Larry Nassar, the former doctor of the American gymnastics team to whom she testified. Last summer, the gymnast received the prestigious award from President Joe Biden Presidential Medal of Freedomthe highest honor a civilian can receive in the United States.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

Find all our sports videos here: