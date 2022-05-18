Gunman Buffalo shared their plans in a chat room shortly before the attack

Wed. May 18th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Borders reopen between Morocco and Spanish enclaves Borders reopen between Morocco and Spanish enclaves 1 min read

Borders reopen between Morocco and Spanish enclaves

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 80
OM after military statements: No evidence of shooting civilians in Uruzgan NOW OM after military statements: No evidence of shooting civilians in Uruzgan NOW 2 min read

OM after military statements: No evidence of shooting civilians in Uruzgan NOW

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 71
Ollongren Responds to Erdogan's Fierce Resistance: "Everyone is Convinced that Sweden and Finland Will Join" | Interior Ollongren Responds to Erdogan’s Fierce Resistance: “Everyone is Convinced that Sweden and Finland Will Join” | Interior 2 min read

Ollongren Responds to Erdogan’s Fierce Resistance: “Everyone is Convinced that Sweden and Finland Will Join” | Interior

Harold Manning 1 day ago 77
Iraq turns orange: sandstorm number 8 in the country in a short time Iraq turns orange: sandstorm number 8 in the country in a short time 1 min read

Iraq turns orange: sandstorm number 8 in the country in a short time

Harold Manning 1 day ago 92
Nabawischool expands with 8 new coronaproof classrooms Nabawischool expands with 8 new coronaproof classrooms 2 min read

Nabawischool expands with 8 new coronaproof classrooms

Harold Manning 2 days ago 120
Thousands of homes in Suriname have been under water for more than 2.5 months | NOW Thousands of homes in Suriname have been under water for more than 2.5 months | NOW 2 min read

Thousands of homes in Suriname have been under water for more than 2.5 months | NOW

Harold Manning 2 days ago 156

You may have missed

You see so much advertising with the new cheap Disney Plus subscription You see so much advertising with the new cheap Disney Plus subscription 2 min read

You see so much advertising with the new cheap Disney Plus subscription

Maggie Benson 52 mins ago 30
Natural capital and great prosperity in the Netherlands Natural capital and great prosperity in the Netherlands 2 min read

Natural capital and great prosperity in the Netherlands

Phil Schwartz 53 mins ago 23
Successful pickleball clinics in the municipality of Hoogeveen – Hoogeveen Region News Successful pickleball clinics in the municipality of Hoogeveen – Hoogeveen Region News 2 min read

Successful pickleball clinics in the municipality of Hoogeveen – Hoogeveen Region News

Queenie Bell 54 mins ago 21
Gunman Buffalo shared their plans in a chat room shortly before the attack Gunman Buffalo shared their plans in a chat room shortly before the attack 1 min read

Gunman Buffalo shared their plans in a chat room shortly before the attack

Harold Manning 59 mins ago 33