Gunman Buffalo shared their plans in a chat room shortly before the attack

The New York Times relied on a Discord spokesperson who said Gendron invited a select group of people around 30 minutes before the attack.

According to the spokesperson, all the guests accepted the invitation. Who they were is unknown. Gendron also planned to broadcast his number live on the platform. Whether he actually did so is still under investigation.

“Hate will not prevail”

US President Joe Biden today addressed the families and victims of the Buffalo Massacre. “Hate will not prevail,” he said. “Evil won’t win in America. I promise.”

One by one, Biden named the ten people who died last weekend.

In the video below, a witness recounts the shooting in Buffalo: