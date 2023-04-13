93

Bandai Namco Online Inc. and publisher Bandai Namco Europe today announced that GUNDAM EVOLUTIONthe franchise’s first-ever free-to-play shooter, celebrates its first six months with the launch of all-new Season 4 content. The new season, titled Ballista, features a wide variety of new content and gameplay updates. . GUNDAM EVOLUTION is now playable for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via STEAM.

Today it was also announced that GUNDAM EVOLUTION continues to expand into new regions and is now playable on PC and consoles in Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, and on PC only in Australia and New Zealand. Players in these regions will be able to play the latest content introduced today with the launch of Season 4.

Ballista introduces the Gundam Dynames Mobile Suit, an agile sniper with multiple short and long range attack options that can adapt in the heat of battle. The update also adds Headquarters mode, in which teams of players fight to occupy or protect areas containing a powerful core that can be destroyed. Teams earn points by defending or attacking the core, with the first team to earn five points winning the match.

Additional Updates in Season 4 of GUNDAM EVOLUTION contain:

Semi-annual events, including a sign-up bonus, a campaign for new players and a campaign for returning players, all run from April 12 to May 17.

Two new skins (Prototype Gundam, Zaku II S [Recon]) with exclusive sound effects and the new “Buried City” map.

Implementation of performance challenges

Adjusted matchmaking, skill ratings, and in-game store UI

Added minor parts related to MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY

I like: I like Load…

Related