Gullit suggests Ajax role for ‘jobless’ Kluivert

Ruud Gullit eyes role for Patrick Kluivert at Ajax The former top striker has already fulfilled various roles and was Louis van Gaal’s assistant coach, but also technical director at Paris Saint-Germain. Jan van Halst did not want the role of a coach to Kluwert.

Gullit corrected after the FA Cup match between Manchester City and Arsenal Zico Sports He sees a role for Kluivert at Ajax. “I’ve been thinking about Ajax for a while. Patrick Kluivert is also sitting at home. He’s been technical director at Paris Saint-Germain and he’s been an assistant to Van Gaal. He’s at home. He’s a real Ajax player, so Van Halst, isn’t it one for Ajax?

PSV trumps Ajax

Van Halst agrees with Gullit’s advice, but adds that Kluwert cannot be used in all areas. “Yes, but only for technical matters. If you become a trainer in Ajax, you must have a very high level of experience. According to the former Ajax player, a suitable technical director for the team from Amsterdam will soon be making the rounds at PSV. “I wanted to see Ernest Stewart at Ajax. I thought he wanted to stay in America, but Marcel Brands managed to convince him. He has a really good track record.”

