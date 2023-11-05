Guide to Watching the Missouri Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs Game Today

Title: Missouri Tigers Look to Upset Undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in Weekend Matchup

The Missouri Tigers, ranked twelfth in the nation, are gearing up to face the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in what promises to be an exhilarating Week 10 game. The highly anticipated matchup is scheduled for Saturday, November 4th, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) and will be broadcasted on CBS. However, for those without cable, there are alternative options to catch the action.

One option is Paramount+. The streaming service offers live coverage of all NFL games broadcasted on CBS, including the thrilling Tigers vs. Bulldogs showdown. Paramount+ also boasts popular shows like “Survivor” and “NCIS,” making it a great value for sports and entertainment enthusiasts.

Walmart+ subscribers have access to CBS games through the Paramount+ Essentials tier. Along with live NFL coverage, subscribers can enjoy benefits such as discounts on gasoline and same-day delivery, making it a convenient option for fans.

Sling TV is a cost-effective streaming choice for those interested in live NCAA and NFL football. With access to channels like Fox, NBC, and ESPN, viewers can keep up with all the action, including the Tigers vs. Bulldogs game.

For the die-hard sports fans, FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game, as well as other major sports leagues like MLB, NBA, and NHL. This comprehensive coverage ensures no game is missed.

Fans looking for a broader streaming experience can turn to Hulu + Live TV. With access to 90 channels, including Fox and FS1, subscribers can enjoy a wide range of content. Additionally, the bundle includes ESPN+ and Disney+, making it an attractive option for sports and entertainment enthusiasts.

For those looking for a more affordable option, an indoor antenna can be used to watch NFL games on local over-the-air channels like CBS and Fox, without incurring any monthly charges.

In addition to the anticipation surrounding the Tigers vs. Bulldogs game, there are other exciting developments in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are aiming to make history by winning a third consecutive national championship, a feat that has not been achieved since 1936. Meanwhile, Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, has recently taken charge as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, seeking to revamp the team and change their fortunes.

Conference realignment is also shaking up the college football landscape, with UCLA, USC, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah set to switch conferences at the end of the 2023 season. This shift will undoubtedly have a significant impact on future matchups and rivalries.

Furthermore, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes are emerging as major contenders this season, as both teams vie for a spot in the highly coveted College Football Playoff.

It’s important to note that this article is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. However, there may be affiliate links to products on the page, providing readers with convenient access to recommended services.

In the upcoming clash between the Missouri Tigers and the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs, football fans can expect an intense battle as the Tigers aim to upset their formidable opponents. Whether watching through traditional cable or exploring streaming options, there are plenty of ways for fans to immerse themselves in the excitement of NCAA football.

