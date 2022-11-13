Guests of Efteling Pinokkio restaurant evacuated due to smoldering cable in theater | 112

KAATSHEUVEL – For several guests, a visit to the Pinokkio restaurant in Efteling came to an abrupt end on Saturday evening. A smoldering cable in the nearby Efteling Theater threw a spanner into the works, forcing them out of the room.

A cable in the theater began smoldering around 8:35 p.m. An Efteling security guard tried to stop the smoldering, but when that failed the fire brigade was called. According to an Efteling spokesperson, there was no performance at the time and there were no guests in the hall. There were visitors to the Pinokkio restaurant, who were temporarily accommodated at Fata Morgana.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and dealt with the smoldering cable, after which the Efteling theater was ventilated. Restaurant patrons were then allowed to collect their belongings, but Pinocchio was closed for the rest of the evening. “Guests did not have to pay anything,” the spokesperson said.

It is unclear what type of device it was and what caused the smoldering.