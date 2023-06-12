Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The third guardians of the galaxythe film is a satisfying conclusion to a finely deviant trilogy. Yet this film also suffers from Marvel’s metal fatigue.

The “Guardians of the Universe” have always been misfits for the Marvel Superhero Universe. In the comics, they didn’t match the popularity of Iron Man or Captain America, so there was little hope when director James Gunn rounded up these quirky superheroes in 2014 for his first guardians of the galaxy-movie. However, it was a masterstroke: the first two Guardiansthe films became big hits and, unlike other more generic Marvel films, had their own identity.

The third and last guardians of the galaxyThe film comes out at a time when Marvel’s formula for success is showing cracks. Since the impressive success of Avengers: Endgame (2019) Marvel is clearly looking. Doctor Strange 2 (2022), Black Widow (2021) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) were received mixed and Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), the studio’s most recent film, barely made enough to cover the cost. The Marvel Universe, which now consists of 32 films and eight television series, is now infinitely vast and complex thanks to the introduction of the “multiverse”, which no longer applies to the normal laws of time and space. .

Director-writer Gunn has always drawn his own blueprint in producer Kevin Feige’s Marvel empire, which sets the lines for every film. Directors are often interchangeable, but Gunn knew on the Guardiansfilms to leave something of their own mark. While he had to make sure the storylines fit the big picture, he often did so reluctantly. For his third film, Gunn has little to lose: Late last year, he was named creative boss of the DC superhero universe, a big competitor to Marvel.

That freedom makes for a largely satisfying conclusion to its trilogy, though Guardians can’t quite escape Marvel metal fatigue (especially noticeable in the far too long runtime and disappointingly generic final act). The film’s main theme is the backstory of the raccoon Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), who was once the victim of The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), an evil scientist with a god complex, and now seeks to revenge.

But the plot is in the Guardianssecondary films. Gunn is pleased with its smooth direction, enjoyable cast (starring Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt, and Zoe Saldana), and soundtrack (again perfectly fine). ‘The old days are gone“, it sounds in the last minutes and these words apply in this case to both Guardians and director Gunn. But do they also apply to Marvel?