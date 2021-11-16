GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Premium Review: “Kansloos”

We have a new review ready for you today. And not just anyone. It is part of an almost 20-year-old trilogy. A beast from the trilogy. A trilogy that also wrote history. What made Boris and JJ love the games (even more). GTA The Trilogy, because that’s what we’re talking about, has been re-released as the Definitive Edition. And so you can start with GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas. Three times pure solo action. What will the three remasters bring us? Does it bring innovation? Or is it just graphically polished? You hear it and see it in the Premium review.

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition does it bring enough innovation?

GTA: The Trilogy therefore has three games. These are the first three GTA games that have been made in 3D. We are talking about GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas. The Definitive Edition uses a new engine. Namely Unreal Engine 4. But do you see that? Are games really using the possibilities of this new engine? Or is it more of an easy port. And how is the story going, is it as epic as before?

Does this add anything to the original?

GTA III is the oldest game in the series. What it looks like now. Did they manage to bring it back to the present? And do you know how to swim now? How are the missions going? Exactly the same content or have any adjustments been made? Is the Wrong Side of the Tracks mission in San Andreas still this difficult? Or did they make it a little easier. It is also the first time that the trilogy arrives on Switch. How do you like it? What does it look like? You can see everything in the Premium review of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.