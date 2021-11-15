GTA Trilogy has an average score of 0.5 on Metacritic

Oops, the guys and ladies of Rockstar don’t seem to be getting off easily after the release of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. After the remasters of all three classic GTA titles released earlier this week, the internet’s critical side has set the developer on fire. On the Metacritic platform, the game bundle even gets an average score of just 0.5. Ouch…

Many fans took offense at the alleged laziness with which Rockstar handled the GTA trilogy. Okay, the graphics have improved a bit, but the fact that several old codes can still be found in the remaster code doesn’t suit many fans of the franchise. Previously, data miners brought in light that, for example, various codes from old music tracks and the Hot Coffee mod are still dealt with in remasters and this shows, according to the Internet, the lazy work of Rockstar.

These accidental files even resulted in the PC version of the GTA Trilogy being taken offline, which was the last straw for many fans. De Wacht can therefore somewhat put himself in the position of the handful of people who compare the re-release of this trilogy with the release of Cyberpunk 2077. But even this game didn’t score as low on Metacritic as the GTA trilogy, if De Wacht did. his memory, don’t let him down.