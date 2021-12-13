Growing opposition to controversial host countries. Does it help?

Then in the Middle East. Last weekend, Formula 1 landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. According to many, it is not really a country where human rights are well treated. Despite calls for a boycott, the race proceeded with Justin Bieber’s performance at the end of the race. And it got it too a lot of reviews to.

Working conditions Qatar

And finally the World Cup. It will be played in Qatar at the end of next year. Much has been said about working conditions in stadium construction and, for example, LGBTI rights. The B word was also often mentioned during this sporting event.

The Norwegians seem to go the furthest in this regard. Previously, the national team jerseys already read “Human rights, on and off the pitch”, or “Human rights, on and off the pitch”. The Norwegian club Tromsø IL is now going further. There is a QR code on their uniform and if you scan it you will be taken to a page with information on human rights violations in Qatar.