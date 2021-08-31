Growing demand for electric charging stations in Druten
DRUTEN – In 2025, the municipality of Druten needs a total of 68 electric charging stations for passenger cars, vans and trucks. At present, only 13 have been installed or are under development, according to an inventory from a research organization.
In Druten and in the southern extension, there will be a need for 53 charging stations within four years, so nearly 30 more will have to be installed. There is now a charging station in Puiflijk and Afferden, or one is under development. Three and four charging stations will soon be needed respectively.
Electric driving strategy
The Municipality of Druten assumes that there will be a massive shift to electric driving in the years to come. This is based on national forecasts. In order to be well prepared, the municipality has developed an “electric driving strategy”.
Electric cars need to be recharged and not all residents have their own driveway that can accommodate a charging station. The demand for charging stations in public spaces will therefore increase significantly in the years to come.
Only with existing parking spaces
Residents who request the construction of a charging station in public spaces should not be able to place a charging station on their own land. In addition, there must be an insufficient number of charging stations within a radius of 250 meters from his home.
There will be no charging stations in the blue zones and parking lots. Charging stations can only be installed in existing car parks.
They are preferably placed at the corner of a street, for better visibility. Charging stations must also be accessible 24/7.
