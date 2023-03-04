The costs of this, between 250 and 400 million euros, must be paid from the 24 billion euros that the government has reserved for the nitrogen approach and from other nature construction budgets of the provinces, the national government and Europe.

According to GroenLinks, this creates an “ecologically connected natural area of ​​more than 15,000 hectares”. By connecting the two areas and giving space to nature, nature becomes stronger, over which nitrogen “has less influence”, the party said on Saturday.

More nature

In 2010, then-Secretary of State Henk Bleker (Agriculture and Nature) terminated the Oostvaarderswold project. He did not want to convert farmland to nature. Flevoland wanted to continue with the project, but it didn’t work out. GroenLinks still wants that now. The party will engage in this from the politics of The Hague as well as from the Provincial Council of Flevoland and Gelderland.

“Years of right-wing politics have left nature in a terrible state,” GroenLinks executive Jesse Klaver said. “We need more nature. That’s why we have to think big. GroenLinks does not want to build more motorways and airports, but the largest nature reserve in the Netherlands.”

room for the wolf

“As far as we are concerned, all nature areas in Flevoland are protected and not just the Natura2000 areas,” adds Corina Straatsma, party leader GroenLinks Flevoland. “We want the nature reserves of Flevoland to be connected in a closed network, including a connection with the Veluwe.”

Gelderland GroenLinks party leader Charlotte de Roo said that with the construction of Oostvaarderswold more land will become available for large grazers. “It also gives the wolf the ability to naturally manage wildlife.”