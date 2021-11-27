GroenLinks-PvdA wants more control over the construction of Room for Space houses in Bergeijk: “Remove the feeling of arbitrariness among citizens” | Campine

BERGEIJK – Where, in the vast peripheral area of ​​Bergeijk, are the large Ruimte voor Ruimte houses still allowed to be built, and under what conditions? City council needs to have a better grip on this, argued opposition party GroenLinks-PvdA at the council meeting on Thursday.











They are rarely modest in size, and difficult to ignore in the vast landscape of many Brabant municipalities: the so-called Chambre de l’Espace houses. “There are places in our outskirts where you think: you don’t want to build such – I will say flat – a big country house there. Precisely also to properly protect the spatial quality and cohesion there ”, argued Fred Vermeulen (GroenLinks-PvdA).



Quote Space for space houses are not added randomly to the outer area. Alderman Mathijs Kuijken (Bergeijk)

A breeder can obtain the right to build a large house on the outskirts, if he demolishes agricultural sheds in return, as part of the provincial Space for Space scheme. Citizens can also buy or buy these rights from farmers whose stables have already been demolished (a Room for Room title).

Acceptable locations already designated

Now is the time for politicians to better understand the criteria against which such a building plan is tested and where these houses can be built, thought GroenLinks-PvdA. The reason was a plan for the construction of two of these houses on the Heiereind in Riethoven, the zoning of which was determined at the council meeting. ,, What options do we have here as a board to make adjustments, what frameworks do we have to properly assess this? ‘Vermeulen wondered aloud.



Quote But people now don’t know how these construction plans are tested. We need to pay more attention to this. Fred Vermeulen, municipal councilor GroenLinks-PvdA in Bergeijk

These executives are already there, explained Alderman Mathijs Kuijken. “The province is planning this by indicating that it is necessary to build mainly on the outskirts in places where there are already a few buildings. In addition, as a municipality, we have established visions of areas in which spatially acceptable places have been designated. You are also not allowed to place the houses too close to each other, in order to stay open.

“Prevent the feeling of arbitrariness among citizens”

According to Kuijken, these visions include 11 places where Room for Space houses can be built. “So RvR houses are not randomly added to the outer zone. The council apparently did not know these executives itself, concludes the alderman.

It is precisely this ignorance of the rules that is sufficient reason to “open the dialogue” on this theme, according to Vermeulen. ,, How many times does this kind of request not happen? I’m not saying it’s built at random. But people don’t know what is being tested now. We must pay more attention to it, in order to avoid aversion and a feeling of arbitrariness among the citizens. And our party frameworks can extend further than we have developed them now. “