GroenLinks: construction of 5000 houses at Groningen Eelde airport. “The airport will never be profitable again”

Investing in Groningen Eelde Airport is like beating a dead horse, GroenLinks believes. The party therefore wants to build 4,000 to 5,000 houses on the airport grounds.

Stealing is bad for the environment, and keeping “Eelde” open also costs the community tons of money, notes GroenLinks. According to this party, shareholders must therefore make a radical choice. Close the airport and develop the land for housing. These shareholders are the provinces of Groningen and Drenthe, the municipality of Tynaarlo and the FB Oranjewoud Foundation.

A feasibility study should show how realistic this plan is, as it turned out on Friday when GroenLinks MPs in Groningen and Drenthe presented it to Herberg van Hilbrantsz in Eelde. The new district will receive the provisional name of Elkeveen. There must also be room to work. Sam Pormes from GroenLinks Drenthe stresses that it should not become an “expensive” district.

About 30 percent of the houses must be social housing, in addition there must be rental housing and relatively cheap owned housing in the private sector. It must also be a mixture of apartments and single-storey houses. With the proceeds from the sale of the land, the shareholders could buy out the companies present on the airport land, estimates GroenLinks.

The airport site is partly occupied by the energy company GroenLeven, which has installed 63,000 solar panels. According to GroenLinks, they can stay there for the time being and be protected by greenery. The solar park can actually contribute to the energy-neutral residential zone.

MP Suzanne Kröger from GroenLinks attended the presentation of the plan. According to her, it is time to work on modes of travel that are more respectful of the environment than the plane. That is why the development of an airport site into a green residential area fits perfectly with the ideas of GroenLinks, she said.

Whether the party’s plans achieve this is highly questionable. GroenLinks is the largest party in the Provincial Council of Groningen, but not in Drenthe and Tynaarlo. In addition, the provinces have recently given the go-ahead to temporarily compensate for shortages at Groningen Eelde airport. Tynaarlo City Council is yet to make a decision on this this month, but a majority appear to be in favor of the aid.