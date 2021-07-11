Grizzly bear shot dead after fatal drama with sleeping camper (65) | Abroad

Wildlife officials in the U.S. state of Montana shot dead a grizzly bear suspected of causing fatal tragedy at a campsite near Ovando. On the night of Monday to Tuesday, a sleeping woman was surprised by a bear who dragged her out of her tent and killed her.











The grizzly bear was shot within 2 miles of Ovando. This happened when the beast attacked a chicken coop for the second time in a short time. The attack, according to the Wildlife Authority (FWP), was very similar to the first attack on a nearby chicken coop where the bear killed and devoured several chickens on Monday evening.

“Given the proximity of the first attack, the evidence found at the scene, and the fact that a second chicken coop was attacked, officials at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks believe it to be the same bear. Confirmation by DNA tests will take several days, “read a statement.

bear spray

Wildlife authorities hunted the bear for three days. Despite the deployment of a rescue helicopter equipped with infrared cameras and night vision equipment, there was no trace of the beast. This woke up Leah Davis Lokan (65) of Chico, Calif. And two fellow cyclists on Tuesday morning around 3 a.m. at the campsite near Ovando. The three removed anything edible from their tents, put it in a bear-proof area, and went back to sleep.

At around 4:15 a.m., the sheriff’s office received an emergency call. after the bikers – her sister with her boyfriend – were woken up by the sounds of the attack, Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said. According to him, they managed to hunt the bear with bear spray. It is not known if the victim also had and used the spray. The three tourists took a long ATV ride through Montana. Lokan, a retired nurse, had a “passion for an adventurous life,” according to a friend.

Night watch technology

The attack on the second henhouse took place on Wednesday evening, about 48 hours after Ovando’s murderous tragedy. Wildlife officials placed a bear trap near this enclosure on Thursday and monitored the trap. They saw the bear approaching the enclosure Thursday night and shot it dead, the statement said.

At their own request, the wildlife officers were accompanied by colleagues from a wildlife conflict unit in the United States Department of Agriculture. Their presence was linked to waiting for the bear to return to the henhouse in question. They used night vision technology to help shoot the grizzly bear.

The FWP authority asks anyone who sees a grizzly bear near the hamlet of Ovando to report it.

A bear trap at Ovando Campground, set up by Montana wildlife authorities. © AP



An FWP game warden hunting a grizzly bear that killed a ranger in late June 2016. The victim was cycling out of service on a popular trail system near West Glacier when the bear attacked him. © AP



