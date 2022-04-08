Green Eggs and Ham S02E01: nostalgia reigns

The second season of Green eggs and ham – which is loosely based on the book The Butter Battle Book (1984) by Dr. Seuss – happily picks up where the first season left off. But first, we’re greeted by the voiceover (Keegan-Michael Key): “I’m glad to see you.” The episode opens with a vintage pop song in which artist Yola talks about “new beginnings”. And that we talk a little later about ‘James Bonding’ is not a surprise, because we see a mysterious character on a mission in a laboratory. But more on that later, the voiceover sighs. Let’s first see what Sam-I-Am (Adam DeVine) does.

Of course, he eats green eggs. Although he also wonders if he will ever meet his mother whom he has not seen since childhood. So he plans to go looking for her. With Guy-Am-I (Michael Douglas), he travels to East Hubria, the land where the green eggs come from. The story is set against the backdrop of a conflict between the nation states of Yookia and Zookia, increasing tensions on Earth. Geopolitical problems thus coincide with the personal setbacks of Sam-I-Am, in a series that will once again be full of nostalgia in the second season.

Dr. Seuss’ books are still incredibly popular in the US, so big stars are happy to join in Green eggs and ham† But the animated series is not necessarily innovative, nor innovative. And maybe, because of this nostalgia, also made for parents who watch the series with their children. This in itself is of course not a problem: the play material of Dr. Seuss has lost none of its strength after all these years.