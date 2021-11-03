Green Day at IDFA 2021 – De Groene Amsterdammer

Program

Terrible children, Ahmet Necdet Çupur, 2021

The concert is over, Shannon Walsh, 2021

Courage, Aliaksei Paluyan, 2021

A night without knowing anything, Payal Kapadia, 2021

Housewitz, Oeke Hoogendijk, 2021

Game name, Håvard Bustnes, 2021

Terrible children

France, Turkey, Germany – 2021 – Ahmet Necdet Çupur – 93 min.

In a Turkish village, Zeynep, the sister of the filmmaker, suffers from a strict traditional upbringing. She works in a textile factory, but dreams of studying. His brothers also seek freedom. A moving film about a new generation that does not want to resign itself to the law of the authoritarian father. Special Jury Prize at Visions du Réel.

The concert is over

Canada, France – 2021 – Shannon Walsh – 90 min.

They’re Uber Driver, Deliveroo Driver, Handyman For TaskRabbit, Or They Perform Online Tasks To Provide Human Knowledge To Algorithms. The “gig workers” of this rich film, which runs between the United States, France, Nigeria and China, are trying to make a living as small independents for large online platforms. An impressive commentary on platform capitalism.

Courage

Germany, Belarus – 2021 – Aliaksei Paluyan – 90 min.

August 2020, Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko is declared the winner of the presidential elections for the sixth time. People are demonstrating en masse against his incredible victory. Pavel, Denis and Maryna from the Belarusian Free Theater in Minsk decide that they want to make their voices heard not only on stage but also in the streets. A beautiful portrait of courageous demonstrators who risk their freedom.

A night without knowing anything

France, India – 2021 – Payal Kapadia – 97 min.

Indian film student writes letters to her forbidden love. His pain, his dreams and his observations of the hardening political climate are exemplary of those of many fellow students. Images shot across the country – sometimes from intimate moments of everyday life or loud parties, but also from fiery protests and clashes with the police – are intuitively edited. Reality and fiction merge in this award-winning film at Cannes.

Housewitz

Netherlands – 2021 – Oeke Hoogendijk – 69 min.

Lous, the mother of filmmaker Oeke Hoogendijk, has not left her home for decades. What at first glance looks like ordinary images of an elderly woman in a living room watching TV with her cat, gradually turns into a portrait of a woman who has to live with a Holocaust roommate on a daily basis. With Lous, sardonic humor and unfathomable sadness go hand in hand, which makes the film all the more heartbreaking.

Game name

Norway – 2021 – Håvard Bustnes – 101 min.

Norwegian Social Democrat Trond Giske was considered prime minister for many years, until allegations of abuse and sexual assault brought him down. Giske, now in his fifties, does not stop there: with a self-renovated caravan painted red, he travels the country to convince voters that he deserves a return. A political drama that makes you think because Giske himself has become the target of a power game.

IDFA Green Day

Saturday November 27 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

DeLaMar Theater, Mary Dresselhuys Hall. Tickets cost € 52.50.

