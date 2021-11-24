Green compensation RijnlandRoute has started – Province of South Holland

Landscape integration

Now that many parts of the RijnlandRoute are ready for civil engineering, the landscape integration phase has started. Landscape integration consists of creating a new balance between the new infrastructure and the environment. This means, among other things, that where there is space and possibilities, new greenery is being planted by the province. A landscape plan, a nature mitigation plan and tree compensation plans have been drawn up for this purpose, in close consultation with the municipalities, the contractor Comol5, the Bomenbond Rijnland and various residents’ organizations.

Biodiversity and climate change

The province has pledged to pay full ecological compensation. This is a complicated puzzle, which must take into account the limited space in the project area. In order to obtain full compensation, the province is working intensively with, among others, the Municipality of Leiden to find replanting locations. Replanted locations are also sought outside the boundaries of the RijnlandRoute project, among others in consultation with surrounding municipalities. Replanting itself takes into account biodiversity, the importance of open grasslands, climate change and the ecological value of new plantings. And as far as possible, the situation of flora and fauna will be improved.

Reference to Leiden Bio Science Park

The place where the tree is planted is what is called “the logo island”. The landscape architect chose to plant 35 column oaks here in the shape of the logo of the adjacent Leiden Bio Science Park. In the coming weeks, the green entrepreneur will plant more trees and plants at the Leiden-West exit and then work along the A44 towards Stevenshof in the new year.

Greenery along the RhineRoute

The RijnlandRoute crosses a number of special landscapes with precious nature. For this reason, particular attention is paid to the landscaping around the new infrastructures and to the restoration of natural values: to preserve what is possible, to restore where the greenery has disappeared and if possible even to improve the situation of the fauna. and flora. For more information on the landscaping of the RijnlandRoute, see the landscape integration page on the RijnlandRoute website.