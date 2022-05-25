Greek track “is back on track” and meets Nakashima at Roland Garros | sport

The Greek track of Tallon plays in the second round of Roland Garros against the American Brandon Nakashima. The world number 75 was too strong for Poland’s Kamil Kamil Majchrzak in his first match in five sets: 6-4 2-6 4-6 7-6 (3) 6-2.

Nakashima, 20, has never won a match at Roland Garros before, not even in the qualifying tournament. The match between the Greek track and Nakashima will be played on Wednesday. The two have never met before.

After a difficult start to the year 2022, the Greek track says it is finding good sensations. The Dutch number 2 has had to deal with injuries, motivation issues and disappointing results.

The Greek track caused a sensation last year by winning no less than 26 games in a row. His winning streak did not go unnoticed and Andy Murray, among others, expressed his appreciation. The streak contrasts sharply with recent months: since the ABN AMRO tournament in Rotterdam in mid-February, he has lost five times in a row in the first round.

“Difficult months”

,,I had a difficult few months, but I think I’m back on track and doing well,” said the Greek track (25), who surprised Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Roland Garros.

,,I had personal problems, I was sick and I had injuries. Things didn’t go well. The real desire to play was not there, and in the weeks in the United States, the 100% acuity was missing. How is it possible? It is an accumulation of certain things. I had mental and private problems that took me away from my passion for tennis. And I was busy with something other than tennis.

Last week in Geneva, the Greek track already achieved an encouraging result by reaching the quarter-finals. ,, I can’t wait to be there again and it was also a bit different. Now I’m 100% back to tennis and ready to do whatever I can. Now it’s about working hard to get back into shape quickly,” said the world number 58, who recently suffered a curious neck injury. how good it went last year. In the last two months, I’ve also given back some things and I haven’t done what I had to do.”

sand scallop

Botic van de Zandschulp will face Italy’s Fabio Fognini, the world number 51, in the second round, a match which will also be played on Wednesday.

The Greek track and Van de Zandschulp will play doubles for the first time on Tuesday. They will face Wesley Koolhof and his British partner Neal Skupski at 11 a.m. Doubles specialists Jean-Julien Rojer and Matwé Middelkoop will also be present on Tuesday. They form a duo with respectively Marcelo Arévalo from El Salvador and Rohan Bopanna from India.