Greek tennis player misses Miami Masters Tournament
Tallon’s Greek track plans to miss the Miami Masters Tournament. The world number 39 chooses to allow himself a period of rest and training after Indian Wells and to prepare for the clay court season.
The Indian Wells Masters Tournament begins next week. The Miami tournament follows two weeks later. When players are eliminated early from Indian Wells, they have a long period of time in the United States to bridge the gap. The Greek track therefore chooses to go home after Indian Wells for the time being. This plan is subject to change. Since Indian Wells and Miami are mandatory tournaments, he scores 0 in his points total.
The Greek track starts the clay-court season on April 3, in Marrakech in Morocco or Estoril in Portugal. With the clay-court tournaments approaching, he also wants to take a rest period to fully recover from the aches and pains he suffered in the first two months of the season.
Earlier this year, the 26-year-old Greek track won the title in Pune, India. He reached the third round of the Australian Open. Last month he surprised at the ABN AMRO Open with a place in the semi-finals.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”