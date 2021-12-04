Great race sets Dutch speed skater Irene Schouten’s record

In Salt Lake City, Irene Schouten won the 3000 meters. The Hoogkarspelse did it in a fantastic Dutch record. She crossed the finish line of the World Cup in three minutes, 52 seconds and 89 hundredths.

With this super-fast time, Schouten also came very close to the world record. She was less than a second slower than the best world time (3.52.02) of Czech Martina Sablikova.

“If you had said this two days ago, I would have thought: it won’t happen,” says Schouten, who only arrived in the United States on Thursday. we. “I’m very happy with that. My run was not very good, but that means I’m in good shape. And I can do better.”

Schouten was also the best in the 3000 meters in Tomaszów, Poland. Two weeks ago, the native of Andijkse also won the 5,000 meters at the World Cup in Stavanger.

Scheperkamp personal record

In the men’s 500 meters, Merijn Scheperkamp d’Hilversum finished thirteenth. Nevertheless, he will come back to his race with a good feeling, because with a time of 34.48 seconds, the North Dutchman was 27 hundredths faster than ever. Amsterdammer Dai Dai N’tab finished twelfth with 34.47.