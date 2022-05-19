The United States and various countries in Europe are increasing pressure on the Netherlands to supply more gas. The European Commission says we should seriously consider blocking the supply of gas from Russia.

Germany wants to emit more gas from the Groningen than is currently happening. For example, Wolfgang Kubicki, deputy speaker of the German parliament, believes that ‘Groningen’s natural gas reserves could be used more than they currently are’.

Rene Peters, TNO’s gas expert, explains that Germany simply cannot say ‘Netherlands, supply some more gas’. But the situation is different if there are serious supply problems within the EU: “Then countries can claim ownership of solidarity agreements and the Netherlands should start supplying gas.”

In addition to the Groningen gas, drilling for gas beneath the North Sea is now on the table. Support for this is growing in the Lok Sabha. Peters: “Almost everyone now thinks it’s good to drill for gas beneath the North Sea. We make good money from it, especially at current gas prices: 70 percent of revenue goes to all of us. The risks of earthquakes are smaller than Croningen and, according to research by TU Delft, environmental damage is smaller than alternatives from the United States.

Greenpeace and Waddenvereniging are firmly against ‘mining in the North Sea’ and have been pointing out sustainable methods of generating energy for many years. “Six years ago, significant investments were made in the direct pipeline project between Europe and Russia. Talk about visual impairment,” says Frank Peterson of Wattenwerking. . Cards are different in the world now.