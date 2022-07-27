The game will have many main characters, similar to the story of the famous bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. One of these main characters is a Latina woman, say people involved in the game Bloomberg. The game takes place in a fictional version of the American city of Miami.

This is the first time that a female lead has been cast in the hugely popular crime series. Maker Rockstar Games will follow in the footsteps of other game makers who have put more emphasis on heroines over the past decade.

The studio also wants to make sure it doesn’t poke too much fun at vulnerable minorities this time around. Due to the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, the game maker has shelved plans for a system where police officers confront criminals. In the past, Rockstar has been criticized for things like hypersexualization of female characters and harsh humor about transgender people.