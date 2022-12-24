Gracenote sees Orange title chances rise to 11% – Wel.nl

According to Nielsen’s Gracenote, the chances of the Dutch national team leaving Qatar in a week and a half with the world title have increased slightly. The sports data agency gave Orange a 7% chance after the second group game against Ecuador (1-1), after the last group game with Qatar (3-1) which was 9% and now that all of the round of 16 have been completed, that has risen to 11%. The Netherlands won 3-1 against the United States.

Gracenote still believes, based on the numbers, that the Orange tournament will be over after Friday. The probability that the Argentine opponent will win the quarter-finals is 58%. Orange has a 42% chance. Brazil are a favorite for the title, from the start. The five-time world champion from South America has a 25% chance after the calculations after the round of 16. Next come Argentina with 20%, Portugal with 13%, France and the Netherlands with 11%, England with 10%, Morocco with 6% and Croatia with 5%. Final Gracenote assumed a final between Brazil and Spain after the group stage. After the Spaniards lost on penalties to Morocco, Brazil against Portugal is now the most logical final battle, according to the data agency. Overall, France have a slightly better chance of the title than Portugal, in the mutual fixture figures it’s just in favor of the Portuguese. Gracenote predicts a semi-final between France and Portugal and gives the French a 49% chance of winning and Portugal a 51% chance of winning. Brazil are the big favorites in the final, with 64%. The odds of Portugal winning the final are 36%.