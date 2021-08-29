government manages to evacuate more than 150 dogs and cats from Kabul | Instagram

As a result, he was the only person to fly on a plane chartered by him and paid for by fans. Farthing speaks of “partial success”. “Mixed emotions and a very deep sense of sadness for Afghanistan today. “

Farthing decided on the operation after the takeover by the radical Islamic Taliban. According to the Taliban, staff did not have the correct papers to enter Kabul airport. Efforts will continue to be made to expel the employees. A total of 68 employees, 94 dogs and 79 cats were involved.

The Farthing rescue operation is very controversial in Britain. For some, the animal lover is a hero. For the other, all the action is a pure waste of money and material, especially now that many Afghans have to stay put.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace previously said he did not consider animal theft appropriate as many people in Afghanistan are trying to flee the new Taliban regime. In addition, Farthing’s plane would only interfere with the airport.

Farthing served in Afghanistan during the international military mission. After that, he opened an animal shelter in the country, Nowzad. Last week became Farthing still retained on his way to Kabul airport. He then said he feared for the lives of animals at the shelter he was trying to save.