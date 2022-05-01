A government fund for projects that reduce CO2 emissions has allocated €3 million for a biomass boiler at a major pepper producer in New Zealand.

Funding for the boiler, which will allow the grower of peppers, tomatoes and avocados to use renewable materials instead of gas, was part of an €8 million fund recently announced by the Secretary for Energy Megan Woods.

The money comes from the third round of the government investment fund for the decarbonisation of the greenhouse horticulture sector, for which 34.5 million euros have already been spent.

According to the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority, the announced funding would save 38,883 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year. According to the authority, the entire decarbonisation fund, worth 42.5 million euros to date, has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 364,127 tonnes per year. This is equivalent to taking 134,800 cars off the road.

Southern Paprika, which operates huge greenhouses north of Auckland to grow peppers, avocados and tomatoes, has been awarded just under €3 million for the biomass boiler, which is said to cut carbon emissions by 70% greenhouse gases from heating.

Source: stuff.co.nz