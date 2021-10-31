Gosse van der Meer wins cyclocross in the United States

Gosse van der Meer won the inaugural Taylor Cross Cup cyclo-cross in Indianapolis on Saturday. The 26-year-old Dutchman beat Scott Funston and Cody Cupp after more than an hour of racing. This is Van der Meer’s first victory of the still precocious cyclocross season.

Globetrotter Van der Meer has been in the United States for almost two months now and the counter has already reached about fifteen cyclocross races. On Saturday, the Dutchman finally signed his first victory of the season, on a C2 cross in Indianapolis. Van der Meer managed to get his closest striker Funston out in half a minute, Cupp as the number three conceded more than a minute to the winner.

Van der Meer also finished third at the Jingle Cross in Iowa City, behind Niels Vandeputte and Kerry Werner, and managed to settle in the top 10 of a cross nine more times. Van der Meer also competed at the World Cups in Waterloo, Fayetteville and Iowa, finishing 26th, 26th and 24th in a row.

For women, cross country in Indianapolis was an American affair: Sunny Gilbert, 42, turned out to be one size too big for Emily Werner and Erica Zaveta.