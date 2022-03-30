Google warns users to update Chrome immediately

Do you use Google Chrome as your web browser? Then it is wise to update immediately. Security issues have been discovered.

Google Chrome is the most widely used web browser in the world. A logical choice because with the program you can surf at lightning speed and easy On the Internet. Due to its widespread use, the browser is also a very popular target for hackers. So they do everything to break in to steal data. It is therefore normal that Google regularly releases updates to stay one step ahead of hackers. Now it is very urgent to install the latest version of the program.

Problems with Google Chrome

Last week, Google released version 99.0.4844.84 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. One of the main points of this software is that it fixes a security flaw. This is an issue surrounding CVE-2022-1096, which allows remote burglary.

The problem in Google Chrome is to confuse the system with the JavaScript engine. This allows a hacker to crash the browser and then enter codes to infect a computer with malicious software such as malware and ransomware. According to Google, Chrome’s flaw Already usedso he can’t be too open about it. The company also does not say by whom it is abused and in what way.

A zero-day leak

This vulnerability is called day zero. This means that at the time of discovery, no solution had been found by the software developer. This is already the second time this year that such a problem has been detected in Google Chrome. Fortunately, they are now resolved.

Although the update is already available, it could take months for everyone to update Chrome, which poses dangers. It is best to install the update yourself as soon as possible.

