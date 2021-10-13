Owners of Chromecast with Google TV or a TV with this system can finally count on user profiles. This gives individual members of a household access to personalized information.

1. Google TV finally gets user profiles

As with Netflix and Disney +, it will soon be possible to use Google TV with others. You can already add multiple accounts to sign in to services with multiple accounts, but Google TV home screen recommendations are based on primary account activity.

Multiple user profiles on Google TV

The new feature ensures that every member of a household will receive personal recommendations. They can then immediately continue to watch a series excessively without having to search for it first. Equally important, the Google Assistant then responds to individual family members as the smart assistant is linked to their account.

It is finally a response to a highly requested feature that should have been present on the platform since the launch of Google TV.

2. Useful information on Ambience mode

In addition to user profiles, Google TV’s Atmosphere Mode (Ambient Mode) will also be upgraded. Ambience mode is the screensaver for Google TV and here you can select from Google Photos, an art gallery, and new experimental sources. Google is expanding this screen with maps. On these cards you will find personalized information and recommendations. Think about the weather, news, and calendar appointments. Google wants your TV to keep you updated with information based on your profile.

Practical map on Atmosphere mode of Google TV

You can scroll through the cards on the screen to instantly view your photos, listen to music, or play podcasts. If you are away from the TV for a while, Google TV will revert to “photo frame mode” after a few minutes.

Google TV’s Live and For you features will also have more options, but they are unfortunately not yet available in the Netherlands and Belgium, as Google TV has not yet been officially announced here. It is striking that Ziggo has been offering Chromecast with Google TV since Monday for a second or third TV.

User profiles will be available worldwide and Atmosphere cards will only come to the United States for now.