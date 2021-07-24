Google reveals the final name of Wear OS and the smartwatches that will receive the upgrade

Wear OS 3.0, Wear OS 3 or just Wear? Google is now removing the ambiguity on the name of the new operating system for connected watches. Plus, we’re learning more about qualifying smartwatches.

Wear OS 3

Google and Samsung have a mei announced that they are working together on a new operating system for smartwatches. Samsung says goodbye to Tizen and Google says goodbye to wear bone. Back then Google was talking about Wear, but now a member of the Google community is talking about it Wear OS 3 and we will keep this name for convenience.

In addition, the Google employee is also posting more details on which smartwatches are eligible for an upgrade to the new operating system for smartwatches.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular / LTE

Mobvoi TicWatch E3

Additionally, the Movoi and Fossil smartwatches have yet to be announced. It looks like these will ship with the current Wear operating system and then be able to upgrade to version 3. We already know that existing Fossil watches will not update to the new Wear OS.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic would be Sammobile the first Samsung smartwatches will be equipped with Wear OS 3. The South Korean company’s future smartwatches will also run Wear OS 3. Samsung smartwatches that run on Tizen will continue to run on Tizen. Samsung has already shared a teaser of the new Wear OS 3 and you will find it here.

Samsung One UI Watch based on the new Wear OS

Know for yourself

The choice to upgrade to Wear OS 3 is yours. Indeed, this is the opt-in where you can indicate for yourself whether you want to go for the new system or stay with the old and reliable Wear OS. Google will give you more details ahead of time, but it will take some time: “We expect our partners to roll out the system update midway through the second half of 2022.”

Google says it will continue to release updates for the current Wear operating system, such as updates to Gboard and the new Google Play. In addition, Wear OS watches will be able to count on two years of security updates from their launch.