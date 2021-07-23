Google now allows users to test new Android automatic updates
The beta program works just like other Google apps – every now and then you may download a new update that incorporates experimental features or tweaks. You then pass your experiences on to Google, which processes all comments in the final version.
There had been a trial program for some time, but it was virtually impossible to participate.
You can join the beta program by registering through a special “opt-in” page. Then download the beta from the Play Store.
Beta updates are less reliable and more unstable than regular updates, warns Google. The company is also asking if users don’t want to publicly announce new features.
Such information from public betas usually gets to the press quickly.
Android Auto in the Netherlands for a few months now
Android Auto has been limited to use for a long time. The app was launched in many countries in March this year deployed, including the Netherlands.
With the beta program, Google now wants to see how certain updates work in other countries. Android Auto allows you to use certain Android services in the car, including Google Maps and Spotify. You use the application in hands-free mode via the Google Assistant.