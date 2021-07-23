Google now allows users to test new Android automatic updates

The beta program works just like other Google apps – every now and then you may download a new update that incorporates experimental features or tweaks. You then pass your experiences on to Google, which processes all comments in the final version.

There had been a trial program for some time, but it was virtually impossible to participate.

You can join the beta program by registering through a special “opt-in” page. Then download the beta from the Play Store.

Beta updates are less reliable and more unstable than regular updates, warns Google. The company is also asking if users don’t want to publicly announce new features.

Such information from public betas usually gets to the press quickly.