Google mocks Apple in “headphone jack” ad

“It’s a headphone port,” a woman mutters amid the new YouTube ad. The voiceover just spent nearly a minute singing about the perfection of the headphone jack on Google’s Pixel 5a smartphone, without calling the beast by name.

The ad for the smartphone, which is not officially on sale in the Netherlands, is full of references to the old bombshell Apple Ads which were voiced by famous designer Jony Ive. These ads zoom in on the product closely, while I’ve been talking in big terms about the new Apple gadget.

I left the company in 2019.