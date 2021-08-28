Google mocks Apple in “headphone jack” ad
“It’s a headphone port,” a woman mutters amid the new YouTube ad. The voiceover just spent nearly a minute singing about the perfection of the headphone jack on Google’s Pixel 5a smartphone, without calling the beast by name.
The ad for the smartphone, which is not officially on sale in the Netherlands, is full of references to the old bombshell Apple Ads which were voiced by famous designer Jony Ive. These ads zoom in on the product closely, while I’ve been talking in big terms about the new Apple gadget.
I left the company in 2019.
Headphone jack missing
Apple banned the headphone jack in 2016, followed by many smartphone makers. With the Pixel 3A, Google brought it back to the cheaper A models of its smartphones in 2019.
Bluetooth has long since taken over from traditional wired headphones, and for a long time the headphone jack seemed to be a thing of the past. For the Pixel 5A, the 3.5mm port still receives praise – with its “satisfying click”.
The Pixel 5A has been officially available since yesterday in select European countries, the United States, Canada, Australia, Taiwan and Japan.