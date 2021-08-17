Google is working on a new shopping list in Chrome

Google is currently working on a new shopping list that you can view right in your Chrome browser. The feature is currently in development, but references to the list have already been discovered on Google’s development website. We explain how it will likely work.

Google’s shopping list

Google is working on a new way for its services to help you shop. In Chrome, there will be a shopping list that you can view directly from the browser. At this point, nothing is known about how this upcoming feature will work, as so far only Chrome developers have talked about it. We read references to the function on this one in this one Chrome developer site page.

Google named the project “Wall-E‘, in reference to the famous Disney film with the robot. The animated film Wall-E is set in the future, at a time when mega-corporations are in charge and people live in an absurd consumer society. So it’s somewhat ironic that Google is naming its new shopping tool for Chrome after this movie.

Google Assistant’s current “shopping list”

This is how it works

We expect Google to eventually work the shopping list as a playlist in Chrome. It displays a preview of web pages which you can easily find for later reading. Only then will you be able to add and view the products from the store in Chrome. The feature will soon work as a Chrome flag, a feature that every user can test out before it’s actually launched in the browser.

Currently, Google already has a shopping list maintained by the Google Assistant. By means of voice commands, you can add or delete new products. In the US, it is possible to make this list work in the Keep note-taking app, but you still cannot make this feature work in Dutch. Are you happy that Google is paying attention to its shopping list again? How do you think it should work? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of this article.