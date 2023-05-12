Google is also bringing AI chatbot Bard to Europe

Google will also introduce its AI chatbot Bard in the European Union, said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet. Earlier this week, during its developer conference, Google provided a list of 180 countries in which ChatGPT competitor Bart will soon be available. However, member states of the European Union are not on that list. This has led to fears that Europe will have to wait longer for Google’s new products that use artificial intelligence (AI).

“We are definitely going to bring Bard to EU countries,” Pichai said. According to the CEO, countries like Germany, France, Italy and Spain are important for launching new Google products. However, when launching new services, a “combination of many factors” plays an important role, he emphasized. “With a product like Bard, we naturally want to adapt it to local conditions and do everything right.”

The introduction of chatbot is not only about adapting to different languages ​​in countries but also about regulatory issues. To do this, for example, the so-called machine learning of AI systems, in which systems learn independently, must be supplemented with human supervision.

“We want to make sure we’re properly assessing local norms and community sentiment,” Pichai said. These requirements make the job more complicated. “Regulations vary across countries around the world. So there is still a lot of work to be done and we are determined to do it.

With Bard, Google wants to compete with startup OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT. Two months ago, Bart was initially activated for select users in the United States and Great Britain. Chat programs can answer questions on a wide range of topics and write texts that are indistinguishable from human work.

The EU wants to be the first in the world to regulate the new technology of AI systems, which promises a lot but also a lot of concern. MEPs dealing with the issue said on Thursday that EU rules on artificial intelligence, which are already in the works, should be further tightened.