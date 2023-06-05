Google has a hidden game that is impossible to win

If you are a true tennis fanatic, you will follow the scores during the big tournaments. You can use different apps, but a Google search is enough. Did you know that you can also find a hidden game there?

The tennis game you can play on Google is not a fancy game you play on a console. It’s very simple and you can play it on any internet browser, on your smartphone or computer. But there is a good chance that you will win the game.

Google’s hidden tennis game

To play the game, search for tennis tournament in the Google search bar. For example, Wimbledon or the Italian Open in Rome, just like the Redditors who discovered this game have done. You will then see all the Italian Open game categories appear, but you have nothing to do with them. Click on the green tennis ball instead.

The gameplay might remind you of Flappy Bird, which was all the rage a few years ago. But this game is impossible to win. During the Google mini-game, you play against a computer and for every shot you hit, you get a point. The computer alone passes very quickly to a very difficult level. This makes the game extremely addictive.

Tap or swipe?

You can play Google’s game on a PC, but the gameplay isn’t quite the same. On the laptop, you have to use the arrow keys while you swipe on your smartphone. Choose the option that suits you best.

A Redditor once scored 27, which seems to be the highest score in this thread. But who knows, you might get over it. By the way, Reddit is full of pages that give advice on popular and less popular games. We have listed five of them for you in this article.

