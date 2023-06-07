Google Gmail completely changes on Android and iPhone by AI

You probably think of ChatGPT when you think of AI, but there’s so much more. Other companies are also integrating AI into their current services to improve them. Google is no exception, not only with Bard, but also with Gmail on iPhone and Android.

AI is all the rage since ChatGPT. A digital assistant that you can entrust with all kinds of tasks is ideal, but companies can do so much more with artificial intelligence. While Adobe Photoshop makes it more accessible than ever, Google optimizes Gmail for iPhone and Android.

AI and Google

Google’s biggest AI project is Bard, which is supposed to be ChatGPT’s competitor. But artificial intelligence can also be applied in many other ways. What if it could help you optimize Gmail on Android and iPhone? This way, you’ll spend much less time reading, replying to, and deleting emails.

Searching for a particular email in Gmail can be like looking for a needle in a haystack. However, AI makes it much easier. It uses the search term, most recent emails, and other relevant factors to determine which email you are looking for.

The results are then displayed in a special list, with the most likely result at the top. Google is slowly rolling it out, so you’ll soon see it appear on your iPhone or Android device. It is not yet known whether it will also be available for the desktop version.

The future of Gmail on iPhone and Android

However, AI is not entirely new to Gmail. There are already features that use artificial intelligence. This lets you quickly send short replies that Google suggests on Android and iPhone and helps you compose emails.

Of course, this can still be extended in the future. Imagine being able to tell Gmail exactly what kind of email you want to send, and then have it do it for you. This would become possible if Google Bard and Gmail were linked. Well, all of that is still waiting.

Are you even more interested in future music? Be sure to watch the video below. Mark walks you through the exciting new features coming soon to your iPhone and Apple Watch.